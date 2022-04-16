comscore U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele’s proxy votes count raises questions of commitment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele’s proxy votes count raises questions of commitment

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele speaks during a news conference at Thomas Square on March 17. The issue of his absenteeism in Washington, D.C., has raised questions about Kahele’s responsibility to voters.

In his first year in Congress, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele had others cast votes on his behalf 92 times, compared with 11 for the state’s other U.S. House delegate, Rep. Ed Case. Read more

