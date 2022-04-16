comscore Hawaii baseball team extends win streak to 7 with win at Cal State Bakersfield | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball team extends win streak to 7 with win at Cal State Bakersfield

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

DallasJ Duarte hit a two-run homer, Cole Cabrera went 4-for-5, and Cade Halemanu, Buddie Pindel and Dalton Renne combined on a seven-hitter to lead Hawaii to a 4-1 road victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Friday at Hardt Field on the CSUB campus. Read more

