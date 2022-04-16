Hyo Joo Kim overcomes her first bogeys of the tournament but steadies out to keep Lotte lead
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hyo Joo Kim hits out of the bunker onto the 18th green during the third round.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hyo Joo Kim watches her shot from the 15th tee during the third round.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Allisen Corpuz hits from the 11th fairway during the third round.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree