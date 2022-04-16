comscore Hyo Joo Kim overcomes her first bogeys of the tournament but steadies out to keep Lotte lead | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hyo Joo Kim overcomes her first bogeys of the tournament but steadies out to keep Lotte lead

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hyo Joo Kim hits out of the bunker onto the 18th green during the third round.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hyo Joo Kim hits out of the bunker onto the 18th green during the third round.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hyo Joo Kim watches her shot from the 15th tee during the third round.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hyo Joo Kim watches her shot from the 15th tee during the third round.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Allisen Corpuz hits from the 11th fairway during the third round.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Allisen Corpuz hits from the 11th fairway during the third round.

Hyo Joo Kim didn’t replicate her earlier success and even proved she’s human by making her first bogeys in Friday’s third round of the LPGA Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - April 16, 2022

Scroll Up