CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, Saint Louis vs. Punahou, 9 a.m.; 'Iolani vs. Pac-Five, 1 p.m.; games at Ala Wai Field. Kamehameha vs. Mid-Pacific at Hans L'Orange, 3 p.m. OIA East: Kaiser vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Castle at Kailua; Farrington at Moanalua. Games start at 11 a.m. OIA West: Pearl City at Leilehua; Aiea at Kapolei. Games start at 11 a.m. OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Waianae, 11 a.m. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Howard A. Okita Field. ILH, Division II: Damien at Punahou, 10 a.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 10 a.m. at Sand Island Field; Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha, noon. OIA East Division I: Kaiser at Castle; Moanalua at Kailua; Roosevelt vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park Field. Games start at 10 a.m. OIA West Division I: Waianae at Mililani; Leilehua at Pearl City. Games start at 10 a.m. OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; Kaimuki at McKinley; Waipahu at Aiea; Kalaheo vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field. Games start at 10 a.m. VOLLEYBALL Clash of the Titans: 10 a.m., at Hemmeter Fieldhouse. SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled BASEBALL MIL Friday Kamehameha-Maui 4, King Kekaulike 3 W–Diego Akahi. L—Austyn Pico. Leading hitters—KK: Kamakalei Stone 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs. KSM: Jai Jibas 2-4, 2 2bs, 3 runs; Chaz Kaneakua 3-5, 2b, 2 RBIs, run; Akahi 2-4, 2b; Ziah Chang 3-5; Duke Aloy 2-5, 2 RBIs. Baldwin 2, Maui 1 W–Levi Maddela. L—Jonah Richardson. Leading hitters—Maui: Kymani Corpuz 2b. Bald: Isiah Kekahuna 3b, run; Maddela 2b; Zachary Pascual 2b. SOFTBALL OIA Friday Waipahu 11, Aiea 1 W—Taylor Fukunaga. L—Chrijon Peneueta. Leading hitters—Aiea: Cayleigh Naito 2, run. Waip: Syan Yamamoto 4-4, HR, 2 RBIs, run; Logan Chun 2-2, 2 HR, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Ryanna Yoshimura 2-4, RBI.