Chinatown already seeing improvements

On April 1, per an agreement with the city, River of Life stopped drawing between 800-1,000 people daily at the corner of Maunakea and Pauahi for grab-and-go meals.

This was an instant change for the good in a neighborhood, something many of us have been fighting for for years. The closure of ROL’s feeding operation has had an immediate, very positive effect on detoxing Chinatown.

Assaults on shopkeepers and residents have decreased dramatically, and I would imagine that HPD has fewer day-to-day problems, that the CORE homeless program has encountered fewer potential candidates and 911 operators are getting a break.

I encourage the city and our lawmakers to learn from our history and enact policies and laws that will protect our future from negative impacts that cause significant risks to the safety, health and social and economic vitality of all our neighborhoods. Kudos to Mayor Rick Blangiardi and his team; keep up the good work.

Oren Schlieman

Chinatown

Early campaign signs blight neighborhoods

It’s the second week of April and the election is in November. Our neighborhoods, our roadsides and fences are already covered in campaign signs of all sizes.

There are nearly eight months to go. There is no excuse for any campaign signs to be posted eight months ahead of an election. Auwe!

The visual pollution by illegal signs is bad enough, but now, because there is no ordinance limiting the length of time campaign signs can be posted, we are faced with weeks and weeks of more and more. Please, campaign managers, stop!

Leigh Prentiss

Kailua

Tourists also need to help save water

We are so lucky to have fresh water showers at our beaches, to wash off after leaving the ocean. Constantly I see people leaving these showers running, rather than turning off. Thousands of gallons of water wasted!

Recently, I politely said to a visiting family, who was walking away, leaving the water running: “Please turn off the shower and don’t waste the water. We have water restrictions here.” The response from the middle-aged mother was, “Mind your own f***ing business!”

It is my business because residents are being asked to cut back on our water usage, but it also needs to apply to tourists as well. So first thing that is needed are signs on all showers, asking that they be turned off and water not wasted. A simple step, to make everyone aware and to do their part.

Carolyn Reid

Waikiki

Good luck enforcing vacation rental rules

Regarding the article, “Honolulu City Council passes new short-term rental rules,” Star- Advertiser, April 14):

A great win for the hotel industry and a bigger win for the underground vacation rental market that will continue unabated for years to come.

The vacation industry is big business, and just like the drug trade in America, you won’t be able to stop it unless you can enforce the laws you pass. They have not been able to enforce the rental laws passed in 2019.

Kurt Rhoney

Haleiwa

Kahele should do job he was elected to do

It’s deja vu: My former congresswomen, Tulsi Gabbard, was reelected and then spent the last year of her term running for president. Kai Kahele ran for Congress on the slogan, “I’ll show up and do the job.” Well that’s a big fat lie!

Since January, Kahele has spent his time in Hawaii, doing a little flying for Hawaiian Airlines, doing some National Guard duty and having someone else do his voting for him back in D.C., and missing really important meetings that affect Hawaii.

Rumors are that he is thinking about running for governor now.So here is what I would say to the congressman: You are being paid pretty good to represent the state and my district back in Washington. If you want to run for governor, fine, resign your position and run (needless to say, I won’t be voting for you). If not, go back to Washington and do your damn job that you were elected for.

Larry Dove

Waipahu

Opposing teams, but a moving handshake

I’m a long-time San Francisco Giants baseball fan, been to see games both at the Polo Grounds and at Oracle Park. But to see San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer shaking hands with the Giants’ first base coach, Alyssa Nakken, gave me pause.

If the Giants fail to win the pennant this year, please make it be the Padres.

Bill Lofquist

Makiki

Kudos to Nisei Impact for tales of WWII vets

Thank you for your excellent Nisei Impact youth storytelling project, which ran throughout last week. The news of the world is so depressing and disturbing. It’s a pleasure and inspiration to read the well-written high school student essays about the courage and difficulties of these World War II veterans, young men in a horrific war, and their subsequent fulfilling lives.

Congratulations to all.

Ellie Crowe

Waialua

