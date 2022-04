Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses:

“She Knows Everything”

Episode 1

6:40 p.m. today

A mysterious death happens in an apartment complex that is about to be redeveloped. The first witness to the murder is Miss Lee, who happens to be just as mysterious as the murder that happened. Miss Lee and the detective in charge go head to head.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. today

Ho Chul pegs Tae Hwa as the murder suspect. Miss Lee heads to the police station to protect Ho Chul.

“My Secret Terrius”

Episodes 13-14

6:45 p.m. Monday

Ae Rin is thrown into confusion thinking Bon has deceived her; Bon is in pain over his actions. Young Shil scopes out King’s village to find out about Ae Rin. Bon rushes over, hearing about Young Shil’s visit.

Episodes 15-16

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Ae Rin discovers the truth about King’s bag. Ji Yeon reaches out to Ae Rin to scout her as a team member. Bon comes across Yong Tae’s profile. A surprise awaits Yong Tae at J International.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Haedang avoids Hyunjoon after finding out he was involved in the contract with Jina. Hyunjoon starts to take interest in Haedang’s family. Nagyong helps Sunghwan to bring Jina home, earning brownie points. Jina sets out to meet Haedang.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Gyongsu keeps his distance from Haedang, thinking he’s a burden to her. Jina finally moves into Sunghwan’s place. Jina gets curious when Hyunjoon takes a hostile stance with her. Gyongsu goes to search for Haedang.

“Find Me in Your Dream”

Episodes 31-32 (Finale)

7:45 p.m. Friday

Jeong Hoon interviews Tae Eun. Ha Jin comes back to Korea. Jeong Hoon runs into Ha Jin at a bookstore. Jeong Hoon gets into an auto accident and another chance encounter with Ha Jin. Ha Jin ponders whether she should take on an international project. Jeong Hoon and Ha Jin take their relationship to the next level.

“My Mom’s Third Marriage”

One-part drama special

7:45 p.m. Saturday

A mother and daughter’s relationship is further strained when the mother plans to marry for the third time. The daughter rebels against her mother. This time the daughter won’t sit back and watch, but will take her revenge for being abandoned as a child.

