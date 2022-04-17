comscore Kokua Line: Where are the international travel warnings? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Where are the international travel warnings?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

Question: We are planning to travel abroad in June to multiple countries and have a short window to reconsider without losing too much money. After looking forward to this trip for so long, we are now hesitant, due to COVID-19 again. Read more

Previous Story
Campbell High School legal battle puts spotlight on systemic inequity
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 7 – March 12, 2022

Scroll Up