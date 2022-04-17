Duarte, Miyao power Hawaii to 20-6 win over Cal State Bakersfield

Catcher DallasJ Duarte drove in five runs and second baseman Stone Miyao hit a grand slam and drove in six to power the University of Hawaii baseball team to Saturday’s 20-6 rout of Cal State Bakersfield at Hardt Field in Bakersfield.
The Rainbow Warriors’ season-high eighth victory in a row evened their overall record at 16-16. They are 9-6 in the Big West. It was the second weekend in a row the ’Bows swept a three-game league series. They have won the first three in this seven-game, 13-day road trip in California.
The Roadrunners fell to 14-9 and 7-5.
The ’Bows amassed 16 hits in building a 20-1 lead after 71⁄2 innings, five of them coming in an 11-run fourth inning. The combination of the ’Bows’ offense and the Roadrunners’ defense was the difference. CSUB committed a school-record eight errors, including seven in the first four innings.
“What a great performance today by our offense,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “We came ready to go. (The Roadrunners) opened the door for us a little bit with some of their defense, and we kicked it in.”
Hill noted the ’Bows used small-ball tactics — bunts, speed game — to put pressure on the Roadrunners’ fielders. With dry and windy conditions leading to a hard infield, the ’Bows tried to put the ball in play with grounders.
Duarte went 4-for-5, including two-run singles in the third and fourth innings. Duarte, who recently moved to third in the order, was 6-for-12 with a home run and seven RBIs in this series. “He had a great weekend,” Hill said. “Inserting him into that three hole, he’s done a great job. He gives you a tough at-bat.”
With tutoring from hitting coach Dave Nakama, the left-handed Miyao has added oomph to his recent at-bats. “Him and Coach Nakama have really worked hard, and it’s paying off,” Hill said of Miyao, who was 3-for-5 with six RBIs and his first career grand slam. “Stone’s got pop. He’s that wiry guy who’s got sneaky pop. The wind was blowing out to right today. You get a barrel on it and up in the air, it’s going to be a home run.”
Andy Archer, who relieved on Thursday, came back to start Saturday. He was pulled in the third inning. Connor Harrison, the second of six UH pitchers, threw 32⁄3 scoreless innings to improve to 2-0.
“Connor was just dominating,” Hill said. “He always had a two-strike count. Sometimes those are tough games to pitch in. He really did a good job.”
The ’Bows will play a nonconference road game against Fresno State on Tuesday, then travel to Northern California ahead of Friday’s series opener against UC Davis.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.