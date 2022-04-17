comscore Kamehameha gains edge on Mid-Pacific in ILH baseball tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha gains edge on Mid-Pacific in ILH baseball tournament

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

Kamehameha didn’t need seven innings to down Mid-Pacific. The Warriors rode the bat of Aukai Kea and the arm of Blade Paragas to a five-inning, 11-1 dismantling of the Owls on Saturday at Hans L’Orange Park. Read more

