Face masks no longer required at Hawaii airports, state Department of Transportation says

The Hawaii Department of Transportation this afternoon announced that wearing face masks at Hawaii airports will not be required in light of a U.S. court decision issued in Florida today.

Masks are recommended but will not be enforced, officials said.

A federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Associated Press.

HDOT said following this court decision, officials from the Biden administration have advised that the federal masking order is not in effect at this time.

”This means wearing masks on airport property is no longer required,” said HDOT in a news release. “Federal agencies are reviewing the decision and will provide future guidance so there may be further updates.”

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had extended the nationwide mask requirement for public transit another 15 days to May 3 as it monitored an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The requirement, enforced by the Transportation Security Administration, covered planes, buses, trains and transit hubs such as airports.

The New York Times reported that the four largest U.S. airlines United, Delta, Southwest and American have dropped their mask requirements for domestic flights in response to the judge’s decision.

Hawaiian Airlines has made no such announcement as of this afternoon.

HDOT said in the meantime, CDC recommends people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.