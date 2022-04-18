Helicopters to drop citric acid solution over remote Waimanalo area to eradicate coqui frogs

Helicopters will spray a citric acid solution over a remote mountain area of Waimanalo on Wednesday in an attempt to eradicate invasive coqui frogs, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

The aerial application is scheduled for a 4-acre area between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

This citric acid solution, officials said, is a formula that has been successful in controlling and eradicating coqui in Hawaii in the past, and should not physically impact the neighborhood. Helicopter noise will be intermittent.

Officials said properties closest to the treatment area have already been notified.

Last April, the Ag department detected the coqui frog infestation along the base of the mountains in Waimanalo, where 65 frogs had been hand captured.

The invasive, small tree frogs famous for their piercing, nocturnal “KO-KEE” calls, were first detected on Hawaii island in the late 1980s, where they have taken hold.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said besides being a major noise nuisance, coqui frogs pose a threat to native ecosystems, and compete with native birds for insects.

Upon discovery of the Oahu infestation, the state Ag Department joined forces with DLNR, the Hawaii Invasive Species Council, Oahu Invasive Species Committee, and Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to ultimately eradicate the coqui population.

DLNR is providing the planning and air support for this joint operation, which will treat the area with a 16% solution of citric acid dropped via “bambi buckets,” the same equipment used to fight fire in remote areas.

Officials said “drenches” by bambi buckets decrease the risk of unintended drift versus aerial spraying. In all, there should be about 60 bucket drops in the area.

There should be no significant impact on protected species in the area, according to DLNR.

Since the discovery of the infestation, HDOA staff have removed about 500 frogs from the area.

“This particular coqui infestation is one of the most difficult to monitor and eradicate due to its remote location,” said Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture, in a news release. “The department appreciates the cooperation and expertise of all the involved agencies as an eradication effort like this would not be possible without that collaboration.”