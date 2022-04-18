Indoor masking to continue in Hawaii public schools through end of school year

Indoor masking to protect against COVID-19 will continue to be required at all Hawaii public schools through the end of the school year, state schools interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi has confirmed.

“I understand that there are different perspectives regarding the Hawaii State Department of Education’s indoor masking in schools,” Hayashi said in a letter sent to parents today. “While we are eager to return to normalcy, we will continue to implement universal indoor masking in schools through Friday, May 27, 2022 (last day for teachers).”

Meanwhile, outdoor masking has been optional at all 257 of Hawaii’s regular public school campuses since March 9.

Rules for DOE summer programs will be announced soon, Hayashi said.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation announced last week that masks would not be required for the city’s Summer Fun Program this year.

Hayashi said pandemic-related requirements for the schools continue to be set in close consultation with the state Department of Health.

“With extensive scientific literature supporting the effectiveness of masking to reduce COVID-19 transmission in schools and other settings, the state Department of Health still highly recommends that masks be worn indoors at all times at schools and emphasizes layered mitigation measures to keep our schools, students and staff safe,” he said.

Hayashi noted that maintaining universal indoor masking has allowed K-12 schools, under Health Department guidance, to drop the requirement for individual close-contact identification, and notification and quarantine of in-school exposures.