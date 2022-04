Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The United States economy cannot afford to have student loan debts forgiven, as the president is talking about presently. There are 11.3 million unfilled jobs in the U.S. There are 6 million unemployed workers in the U.S. There are 45 million student debt borrowers totaling $1.75 billion. We are creating an entire generation of workers (or in this case, nonworkers) who are expecting forgiveness for their debts. Rent, utility, now student debt forgiveness.

Our younger generations will not return to the workplace if the government keeps paying their bills for them. Canceling debt, particularly debt of such a large amount, will not stimulate our economy. Giving free money to nonworkers will not stimulate the economy. The effort should be to incentivize people to work and pay their bills. That will stimulate the economy and create prosperity for all classes.

Free money and forgiveness of debts only widens the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

James Roller

Mililani

Policies should help all, not just businesses

I watched the news showing business owners protesting the pay increases suggested by our lawmakers and people protesting for the short-term rental in residential areas. As to the pay increases, if you, the business owner, can live in Hawaii making minimum pay, you must live in a tent. By the time a worker reaches the $18 an hour, in four years, or whatever the proposal is, not one thing will have changed for them because the cost of living will far outpace the minimum wage. We need a living wage and affordable homes.

As to the short-term rentals, they should never be allowed in a residential area. They have all the hotels to stay in, which are in areas suitable to tourism, not a residential neighborhood — which is where the people of this state, many of whom work in the tourism industry, come home to.

Our legislators were voted into office to represent all the people of this state, not just the business owners.

Claudia Torres

Aiea

‘Well-regulated’ force is key operative phrase

Two letters about the Second Amendment’s wording are hilarious (“The unorganized militia is not National Guard,” “American hunters form a well-regulated militia,” Star-Advertiser March 30).

They both refer to the opening clause about a “well-regulated militia,” but inaccurately. One said “the unorganized militia” is not the National Guard (referring to an earlier letter), but rather the people. The other said hunters are “trained and organized well” and ready to defend the country, and also claimed the opening clause about a militia has nothing to do with the second clause saying “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed.”

Neither of these letters seems to realize that the operative word in the opening clause is “well-regulated.” That’s what people who want better controls over gun are referring to, rather than freely arming the whole population with whatever lethal weapon they want.

The so-called defense of the country voiced by gun advocates seems increasingly to be replaced by the right to kill anyone whenever.

David Chappell

Kaneohe

Don’t be gullible; state’s taxes hit wallets hard

We voters are a gullible bunch. While the prices for gas, food and drugs are getting higher and higher, our legislators think a $300 rebate will satisfy us. It’s time to remove the general excise tax on food and prescription drugs.

Our legislators think we can no longer do math. When the price of goods goes up, the percentage take of the tax goes up, too. Just take 4.712% (the general excise tax percent) of $100 versus $150 and you will see that the state got an increase of $2.36 in taxes. So if you look at what you’re paying for food and drugs, you’ll realize the state is making a killing off of this tax.

On the gas tax side, the state gets 16 cents per gallon, along with 24 cents general excise tax, and the counties get between 16 and 23 cents. With a gas price of $4.99 a gallon, it would be about $4.43 without those taxes.

Come on, voters, stop being so gullible and change our representation to people who truly care about us, not career politicians.

Sylvia Kalama

Waipahu

Pursue Ukraine-Russia ceasefire, not drive war

“Weapons, weapons, weapons” was how Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba opened his recent speech at NATO. That menacing remark was not only NOT denounced by U.S. and NATO officials, Kuleba was warmly greeted and welcomed. Apparently, that was the prevailing mantra at NATO.

Not a single mention was uttered to actively pursue a negotiated ceasefire or a long-term peace accord, one that would seriously address the legitimate security concerns on both sides. Hence, the unstated goal of the U.S./NATO alliance seems to be more escalated violence to prolong bleeding Russia, even at the cost of thousands more Ukrainian civilian lives. That would certainly be a European replay of the Brzezinski “doctrine,” which Uncle Sam employed in the 1980s — providing billions of dollars of arms to fanatical Islamic fighters in order to quagmire the then-Soviet Union into a military defeat in Afghanistan, and eventual dissolution.

If that is indeed the ultimate aim, at least have the courage to publicly announce the policy, and honestly ask American taxpayers to fund this protracted and potentially risky World War III confrontation.

Danny H.C. Li

Keaau, Hawaii

