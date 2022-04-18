comscore Bill would expedite farmland transfers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill would expedite farmland transfers

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

While two state agencies continue to vie over management of about 100,000 acres of state land set aside for agriculture, lawmakers are pushing a bill to expedite the transfer of those lands to support local farming and ranching. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 7 – March 12, 2022

Scroll Up