Hawaii Polo Club gallops into action with return of full season, international teams

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  Alia Kaaialii gets a ride with her father, Levi Rita, before a polo match begins.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Alia Kaaialii gets a ride with her father, Levi Rita, before a polo match begins.

  Sunday was opening day for the Hawaii Polo Club. The pandemic has been tough on the international sport, but players from Chile, New Zealand and India are going to be able to come back later this year.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sunday was opening day for the Hawaii Polo Club. The pandemic has been tough on the international sport, but players from Chile, New Zealand and India are going to be able to come back later this year.

The Hawaii Polo Club marked its own rebirth on Easter Sunday with the clubhouse fully open for its season debut and the promise that international teams will return this year. Read more

