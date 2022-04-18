Monitoring for COVID-19 in Hawaii wastewater expected to start this summer
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:47 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Above, microbiologist Pam O’Brien works on examining a specimen, seen close up.
-
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
The state Department of Health has purchased lab equipment to monitor wastewater for COVID-19. Above, microbiologist Pam O’Brien works on examining a specimen.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree