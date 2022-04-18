Drawing determines order of parties on ballot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s looking more and more like election season.

The Office of Elections recently conducted a drawing to determine the order in which the political parties will appear on the 2022 ballot for federal and state-level partisan contests.

Candidates with no party affiliation may still run as nonpartisan candidates.

The order, determined at random, is as follows: Green Party of Hawaii, nonpartisan, Constitution Party of Hawaii, Aloha Aina Party, Hawaii Republican Party, Libertarian Party of Hawaii and Democratic Party of Hawaii, according to a news release.

Hawaii conducts a single-party primary election, this year on Aug. 13, where voters must indicate their political preference and vote only for candidates within their selected preference. The candidates who receive the most votes are nominated to represent their party in the general election, scheduled this year for Nov. 8.

The Office of Elections said voters should look for primary election ballots in the mail by July 26 and general election ballots by Oct. 21. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

For more information, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 808-453-VOTE (8683). Follow the Office of Elections @elections808 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for news and announcements.