BeachBows win Husky Invitational | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

BeachBows win Husky Invitational

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The No. 8 Hawaii beach volleyball team swept its two matches on Sunday to claim the Husky Invitational at Alki Beach. The Rainbow Wahine beat Portland 4-1 in the semifinals, then took down host Washington 4-1 in the championship match to grab the title. Read more

