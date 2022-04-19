Off the News: Kahele’s proxy voting raises eyebrows

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Granted, it is the Republican public policy group The Ripon Society pointing out how more of the Democrats were taking advantage of the proxy voting option, so there is that partisan aspect. Read more

But some of U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele’s constituents can’t be happy to know he’s done it 92 times in his first year in Congress; other reports have noted he has voted only five times in person in 2022, as well. There is something missing with that practice — such as networking in D.C., which is part of basic representation.

Good job, student journalists

Student journalists at Hawaii Baptist Academy took top honor for “Best in State” at the annual High School Journalism Awards on April 15. It’s the eighth consecutive triumph for HBA’s Eagle Eye newspaper. Congratulations, Eagle Eye!

Hawaii, too, wins when its student journalists learn valuable skills such as fact-based storytelling and persuasive communication. Cheers for all the winners. Hawaii can recognize student journalists’ value by seeing that House Bill 1848 is enacted this year. The bill guarantees free speech and free press protections for student- run media.