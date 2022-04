Sustainable eating essentials

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Humans love convenience; we always have. And when it comes to our food, there’s nothing easier than opting for time-saving alternatives. While this is all well and good in the moment, these swift solutions can often reap harrowing effects that will last lifetimes beyond our own.

In honor of Earth Day (April 22) and Stop Food Waste Day (April 27), we’ll share a few sweet sacrifices to consider that will ultimately make the world a better place. On Oahu, more than 2 million tons of waste is generated from residential, commercial and industrial sources. Of the city’s residential waste, 15% of it is food, totaling around 425 pounds of food waste per household annually. In terms of cost, the entire state’s food waste is estimated to be around $1 billion per year.

Once digesting those statistics, those who feel inspired to reduce waste in their everyday lives can begin their journey with a few simple steps. Let’s start at the grocery store. One of the easiest ways to prevent food waste is to simply not buy as much food. First, take inventory of what you have at home, then craft a meal plan and grocery list to ensure you’re only buying what you absolutely need. While you’re at the store, be sure to bring your own bags.

When it comes time to shop, farmers markets are a good option for an array of reasons, including supporting local businesses, minimizing the use of plastic packaging and eating what’s in season. You can also take advantage of Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) boxes that are abundant in fresh, colorful and locally grown produce offered by farms across the state.

Something that Nicole Chatterson, founder of Zero Waste Oahu — an organization that offers resources to live more locally — swears by is buying food in bulk from bins and dispensers. (Due to COVID-19, some stores have altered or closed this service, so be sure to check ahead of time to ensure it’s up and running.) For example, Down To Earth has a wide variety of beans, grains and flours, cereals, candies and more, as does Safeway. Another tip while grocery shopping is to select the imperfect produce, instead of sifting through piles looking for one without any blemish. Chances are, it tastes just the same.

Once you’re back home from shopping, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency suggests properly storing fresh items like fruit and veggies properly to ensure their longevity. For example, refrigerators should be set at 40 degrees, while freezers should be at a crisp 0. If your fridge has designated drawers for low and high humidity, learn where to place produce to prevent it from wilting, rotting or molding.

The refrigerator door is the warmest area, so condiments can be placed there, but not items like milk or eggs. The lower shelves are the coldest; therefore, meat, poultry and fish can be stored there. Keep non time-sensitive items like bread, sliced fruit or meat in the freezer; just be sure to label them with the date.

While cooking in the kitchen, get creative and find ways to use scraps and vegetable rinds and skins. Most unwanted veggie parts can be repurposed by throwing them in a smoothie or making vegetable stock. Fruits like strawberries can be fermented to make flavored vodka or soda.

If some of your food still went bad, don’t worry — there are always options to prevent it from going to a landfill. For example, starting a compost at home reduces waste and greenhouse gas emissions, and helps to build healthy soil, according to Zero Waste Oahu. The organization recommends using bokashi, microorganisms that ferment organic food waste to create fertile compost. It uses little space, is odorless, and can be done inside your home, making it easy for beginners. For those who live in apartments or don’t have the space, there are community composting initiatives that take place around the state. Compostable items include fruits, vegetables, eggshells, coffee grounds and filters, tea bags and nutshells, among other non-food-related things such as shredded newspaper and houseplants. (Read more about the do’s and don’ts of composting at epa.gov/recycle/composting-home.)

Outside of the home, food waste prevention can get a little stickier, but that’s where programs like Zero Waste Oahu’s Full Cycle Takeout come in. Thanks to a grant from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Prevention program, the organization launched the endeavor in Haleiwa that allows people to enjoy waste-free takeout at eateries like The Cosmic Kitchen, Haleiwa Joe’s, Rajanee Thai and Cholo’s Homestyle Mexican (visit zerowasteoahu.org for more information). At other locales, it’s possible to bring your own containers for leftovers, utensils and straws, as well as reusable water bottles and coffee mugs. However, it’s always best to check with restaurants as they may have differing internal policies.

In fact, City & County of Honolulu has recently put various efforts of its own into action. Bill 40, for example, is the Disposable Food Ware Ordinance, which bans the use of Styrofoam and disposable plastic food ware. This was lobbied for by environmentalists because polystyrene foam does not decompose, but rather breaks up into smaller particles, and even that process takes about 500 years to begin.

While making a conscious effort to live a more sustainable life may bog you down at times, in the grand scheme of things, these small sacrifices will make the world a better place for all. As anthropologist Margaret Mead once said, “never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”