This news isn’t spam

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:12 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY EATING HOUSE 1849

    Spam kamameshi ($24) with oden vegetables

  • PHOTO COURTESY LILIHA BAKERY

    Saimin with spam ($11.95) is one of the featured specials

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Spam nachos ($17) with fried wonton chips

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Spam fries ($7.95) come with guava ketchup. these fries are actually available all year long.

Waikiki Spam Jam Festival was known for its block party where a variety of restaurants in the 96815 featured special Spam-centric dishes. Read more

