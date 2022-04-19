This news isn’t spam

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Waikiki Spam Jam Festival was known for its block party where a variety of restaurants in the 96815 featured special Spam-centric dishes. This year, the festival is adopting a different format — it’ll be a weeklong event from April 22 to May 1. Below are some of the Spammy dishes you can find.

Eating House 1849 Waikiki

Located in International Market Place’s Grand Lanai, Eating House 1849 is offering a Spam kamameshi ($24) for the Waikiki Spam Jam Festival. This dish comprises oden vegetables, choy sum, furikake rice and lomi tomatoes.

“The featured Spam dish is influenced by my mother’s version that I grew up with,” explains executive chef Randy Bangloy. “This version includes tomatoes, onions and chayote leaves, and features our Eating House plantation-style cooking.”

Eating House 1849 Waikiki

International Market Place

2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 322, Honolulu

808-924-1849

royyamaguchi.com/eatinghouse1849-Waikiki

Instagram: @eatinghouse1849

Liliha Bakery Waikiki

Liliha Bakery’s Waikiki restaurant (located within International Market Place) is offering several dishes during Spam Jam week. Choose from garlic fried rice with Spam ($15.95), kimchi fried rice with Spam ($17.50), two eggs and rice with Spam ($13.50) and saimin with Spam ($11.95). All dishes come with the eatery’s signature butter roll and Liliha jelly.

Kimchi fried rice features locally sourced kimchi that’s stir-fried with rice, garlic and green onions. It’s topped with two eggs and served with fresh fruit and four pieces of Spam. Meanwhile, the saimin features fresh noodles garnished with an egg, fish cake, green onions, nori and Spam.

Liliha Bakery Waikiki

International Market Place

2330 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-922-2488

lilihabakery.com

Instagram: @Lilihabakery

Hula Grill Waikiki

This restaurant, located in Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, is offering a paniolo Spam omelet ($18), Spam nachos ($17) and Spam breakfast sandwich ($19). The breakfast sandwich and omelet are available from

7 to 11 a.m. during Waikiki Spam Jam, while Spam nachos are available from 11 a.m. to restaurant closing.

The paniolo omelet is stuffed with Spam, tomato, roasted poblano peppers, avocado and cheese.

It’s garnished with chipotle salsa, tortilla strips and cilantro, and is served with house potatoes. Meanwhile, the breakfast sandwich features two eggs any style, Spam, sliced tomato, spinach and chipotle aioli between soft croissant halves. This entrée also comes with house potatoes.

Meanwhile, the addictive nachos comprise fried wonton chips topped with crispy Spam, avocado mash, lomi tomatoes, spicy aioli sauce and furikake.

Hula Grill Waikiki

Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort

2335 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 203, Honolulu

808-923-4852

hulagrillwaikiki.com

Instagram: @hulagrillwaikiki

Eggs ‘N Things

During Waikiki Spam Jam Festival week, choose from Spam fries with guava ketchup ($7.95), pineapple plantation Spam and eggs ($12.95) and a Spam breakfast scramble ($11).

Of these three, pineapple plantation Spam and eggs is the only off-menu entrée.

The dish features four pieces of Spam with two eggs, accompanied by your choice of starch (rice, potatoes or pancakes). The Spam is served with pineapple glaze (yes, with pineapple chunks) to achieve a salty-sweet flavor.

Spam fries are available all year long and are served with ketchup. Meanwhile, the breakfast scramble includes Spam, green onions and eggs. These specials will be available at all Eggs ‘n Things locations.

Eggs ‘N Things

Various Locations

eggsnthings.com

Instagram: @Eggsnthingshi