comscore Hawaii officials pursue stronger deterrents for illegal game rooms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii officials pursue stronger deterrents for illegal game rooms

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:06 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Authorities intend to use this property at 845 McCully St. as a “test case” to determine whether civil nuisance abatement actions can be an effective tool in shutting down illegal gambling rooms, according to Matthew Dvonch, special counsel to the prosecuting attorney.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Authorities intend to use this property at 845 McCully St. as a “test case” to determine whether civil nuisance abatement actions can be an effective tool in shutting down illegal gambling rooms, according to Matthew Dvonch, special counsel to the prosecuting attorney.

A shootout earlier this month at a clandestine gambling den is a deadly example of the dangers that many say can be found in nearly every neighborhood on Oahu, and authorities now have begun filing civil actions in court against property owners to shut down the operations. Read more

Previous Story
Monitoring for COVID-19 in Hawaii wastewater expected to start this summer

Scroll Up