Hawaii officials pursue stronger deterrents for illegal game rooms
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:06 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Authorities intend to use this property at 845 McCully St. as a “test case” to determine whether civil nuisance abatement actions can be an effective tool in shutting down illegal gambling rooms, according to Matthew Dvonch, special counsel to the prosecuting attorney.