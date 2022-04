Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State officials and major airlines announced Monday that face masks are no longer required at Hawaii airports and on many flights. Read more

State officials and major airlines announced Monday that face masks are no longer required at Hawaii airports and on many flights.

In addition, city officials announced that masks would be optional on Honolulu’s TheBus and TheHandi-Van, effective today.

The new policies followed a federal judge’s decision in Florida voiding the national mask mandate for passengers on airplanes and other public transportation.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida ruled that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mandate exceeded its authority in the coronavirus pandemic. She also ruled that the CDC failed to adequately explain its decisions and did not follow proper rule-making procedures.

On Monday afternoon the state Department of Transportation announced that wearing face masks at Hawaii airports was no longer required in light of the decision. The agency said it was advised that the federal masking order was no longer in effect and acted accordingly.

“This means wearing masks on airport property is no longer required,” said DOT in a news release, adding that federal agencies were reviewing the decision and would provide future guidance.

Just five days ago the CDC had extended the nationwide mask requirement for public transit another 15 days to May 3 as it monitored an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The mandate, enforced by the Transportation Security Administration, covered planes, buses, trains and transit hubs such as airports.

TSA announced Monday it would no longer enforce the rule as a result of the judge’s decision, and in quick succession, the four largest U.S. airlines — United, Delta, Southwest and American — dropped their mask requirements for domestic flights.

Hawaiian Airlines followed suit, telling the Honolulu Star-Advertiser late Monday afternoon that masks would be optional for all passengers and employees on board its flights, effective immediately.

“We ask for our guests’ patience and understanding as we update all our communications and announcements to reflect this change,” said Hawaiian Airlines in a statement. “We advise travelers to stay informed and follow mask requirements that may remain in effect at their origin or arrival airports.”

Hawaiian Airlines shared on its social media platforms that the change was in alignment with the TSA directive and that passengers who wish to continue wearing face masks are welcome to do so.

Alaska Airlines also announced masks would be optional on its U.S. flights but not on those to and from Canada.

“Safety is always our highest priority, so while we love to see your smiling faces in the airport and on board, we respect your decision to keep using this added layer of protection,” said Alaska Airlines in a news post. “Above all, we hope you’ll treat each other with kindness and respect throughout the travel journey and beyond.”

The airline said passengers banned over the past two years for “particularly egregious” behavior due to noncompliance with the federal mask policy will still be prohibited from flying even though the mask policy was rescinded.

The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services said late Monday that masks would be optional aboard TheBus and TheHandi-Van starting today, although it “highly encourages” riders to wear masks, according to a news release.

“Please be mindful and courteous of others around you while using public transportation,” that release added.

Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group, a frequent traveler, said now is exactly the wrong time in the pandemic to drop face mask requirements.

“Right now we are just starting to see the increases of omicron BA.2 spread across the country from Europe,” he said. “The warning signs are there, and we need to take steps to protect people that are at risk.”

Thirty out of 50 U.S. states are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 case counts right now, he said, commending Philadelphia for reinstating its mask mandate to protect those disproportionately affected.

Risk of infection is still present for flights to and from Hawaii, he said, particularly with a very contagious variant.

“If someone is infected with COVID and they are sitting in the seat behind or in front of you and you have no mask and they have no mask, you and numerous people around you will be getting the disease,” he said.

Trade industry group Airlines for America said in a statement on behalf of member U.S. carriers that they have been strong advocates for eliminating pandemic-era policies and are encouraged by the lifting of the federal transportation mask mandate.

“The high level of immunity and widespread vaccine accessibility in the U.S. coupled with the hospital- grade cabin air on aircraft provide a strong, science- based foundation for passengers to travel with confidence as restrictions are lifted on our nation’s airlines,” the group said in a statement. “Science has routinely demonstrated that the air on an airplane is some of the cleanest anywhere — including hospitals — and we continue to lean into research at every turn to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of all travelers. We look forward to welcoming millions of travelers back to the skies this summer to reunite with loved ones, attend conferences or to take a vacation.”

Miscovich said, however, there is medical evidence that people can be infected within at least a three- to four-row area in a plane.

“This is where you prevent it with something as simple as wearing a mask in the airport and airplane,” he said. “It’s a very small thing to do to help protect people around you.”

In his view, medical science has lost out to political and business pressures.

The CDC recommends people continue to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.