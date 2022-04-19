comscore Mayor Rick Blangiardi to sign short-term rental bill, return to work after recovering from COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Mayor Rick Blangiardi to sign short-term rental bill, return to work after recovering from COVID-19

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi will be returning to Honolulu Hale on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he plans to sign a measure that would tighten rules for short-term rentals on Oahu as he announced he would return to Honolulu Hale today after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Read more

