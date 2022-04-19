Mayor Rick Blangiardi to sign short-term rental bill, return to work after recovering from COVID-19
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
VIDEO BY STAR-ADVERTISER VIA ZOOM
Mayor Rick Blangiardi will be returning to Honolulu Hale on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
STAR-ADVERTISER / MARCH 15
Rick Blangiardi:
Honolulu’s mayor will return to work after COVID-19 isolation
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 12
Some who are in opposition to Bill 41 — including Harold, left, and Kehoe Holly with the group Friends of Kuilima — hold signs in front of Honolulu Hale.
