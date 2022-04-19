comscore No salary increase this year for Council members, mayor and department heads | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No salary increase this year for Council members, mayor and department heads

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:17 p.m.

The mayor and City Council members will not get salary increases this year after a unanimous vote Monday by the Honolulu Salary Commission. Read more

