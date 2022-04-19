Tech View: Staying safe in the age of remote work
- By John Agsalud
-
Today
- Updated 1 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
NEW YORK TIMES / 2020
Teleworkers who use Zoom to connect with the workplace are often confronted with technical difficulties and privacy issues. A model uses a laptop for her Zoom meeting in New York.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree