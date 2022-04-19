HPU’s Jakub Beran earns conference tennis award

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific’s Jakub Beran was named the Pacific West Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week after an impressive week in Florida. Read more

Hawaii Pacific’s Jakub Beran was named the Pacific West Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week after an impressive week in Florida.

The Czech native swept his three singles matches during the Sharks’ Florida trip. He helped clinch the final two wins for HPU. After missing Thursday’s match with illness, Beran returned on Friday to take down Ignasi Forcano, the No. 62 player in NCAA Division II, at No. 4 singles 7-6, 6-4. A day later, he provided the clinching point over No. 3 Saint Leo with a 7-6, 6-3 win. He again clinched a top-10 win over No. 8 West Florida. He dropped his first set of the weekend before bouncing back to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Beran holds a perfect 11-0 record in singles, playing primarily at No. 4.