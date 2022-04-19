comscore Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias and Brianna Lopez win Big West weekly awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias and Brianna Lopez win Big West weekly awards

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

Two days after posting the highest kill total in the Big West this season, Dimitrios Mouchlias was rewarded with the conference’s final Offensive Player of the Week award. Read more

Previous Story
ILH baseball is Hawaii’s hotbed for recruiting talent
Next Story
Television and radio - April 19, 2022

Scroll Up