Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – April 19, 2022 Today Updated 10:02 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Angels at Astros 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Reds at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Braves at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Braves at Dodgers 4 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Baseball: COLLEGE Kentucky at Louisville 11 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* BYU at Utah 2 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* BYU at Utah 2 p.m. P12MT NA/238* 258* Campbell at North Carolina 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA Arizona at Creighton 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 BYU at Utah 6:30 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND Game 2: Hawks at Heat 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Game 2: Timberwolves at Grizzlies 2:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Game 2: Pelicans at Suns 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 GOLF PGA Professional Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: NHL Kings at Ducks 4 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* Lacrosse: college men Loyola (Md.) vs. Georgetown 12:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Soccer Deutsche Pokal: Hamburg vs. Freiburg 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Italian Super Cup: Inter Milan vs. AC Milan 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Softball: COLLEGE UC Davis at California noon PAC12 NA/232* 252* UC Davis at California noon P12BA NA/234* 255* Michigan at Michigan State noon BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Softball: high school OIA: Mililani vs. Campbell 6:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA Tennis Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart, Istanbul midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart, Istanbul 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Wednesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 9 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Braves at Dodgers 9 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Reds at Padres 10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Angels at Astros 12:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND Game 2: Nets at Celtics 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Game 3: 76ers at Raptors 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Game 2: Bulls at Bucks 3:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 GOLF PGA Professional Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: NHL Stars at Oilers 2:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* lacrosse: college women Pennsylvania at Princeton 11 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Mixed Martial Arts: PFL PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Soccer French: Stade de Reims vs. Lille 6:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA DFB-Pokal: RB Leipzig vs. Union Berlin 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 French: Angers vs. Paris Saint-Germain 8:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Fiorentina 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 English: Chelsea vs. Arsenal 11:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Copa do Brasil: Atl. MG vs. Brasiliense 11:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Mexican: América vs. León 3:55 p.m. UNIP NA/35 NA Mexican: Monterrey vs. Atlas 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Softball: COLLEGE Wisconsin at Minnesota (Game 1) 11 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* East Carolina at NC State 11 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA Virginia Tech at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Connecticut at Boston College 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA Wisconsin at Minnesota (Game 2) 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Tennis Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart, Istanbul midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Yankees at Tigers 12:40 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Angels at Astros 2 p.m. 760-AM/95.1-FM College baseball: Hawaii at Fresno State 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM MLB: Braves at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM Wednesday TIME STATION MLB: Braves at Dodgers 9 a.m. 990-AM MLB: Angels at Astros 12:30 p.m. 760-AM/95.1-FM MLB: Yankees at Tigers 12:40 p.m. 1500-AM NBA Playoffs: Nets at Celtics 1 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM Previous Story HPU’s Jakub Beran earns conference tennis award Next Story Scoreboard - April 19, 2022