Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly beating woman to death in Makaha

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the second degree after he allegedly beat a woman to death in the middle of Farrington Highway in Makaha Tuesday night.

At 11:40 p.m. Honolulu police officers responding to a witness report of the beating found the woman unresponsive in the roadway, according to Honolulu police. Emergency Medical Services workers tried to resuscitate her but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, according to police.

The woman suffered severe facial injuries and has yet to be identified. Police found the 19-year-old nearby and arrested him on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody pending investigation, police said.

The woman and the man know each other and the killing was not a random act, according to police.