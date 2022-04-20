comscore Lei bans at 2 Hawaii schools reconsidered | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lei bans at 2 Hawaii schools reconsidered

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Following public outcry, two Hawaii high schools are reconsidering their announced pandemic-related bans on giving graduation lei. Read more

Previous Story
Mayor Rick Blangiardi to sign short-term rental bill, return to work after recovering from COVID-19

Scroll Up