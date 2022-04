Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Homebridge Financial Services in Hawaii welcomes Casey Evans as a mortgage loan originator. She will specialize in residential mortgage loan origination for purchases and refinances on Oahu. Evans has over 10 years of experience in customer service and sales. Prior to Homebridge, she worked in the hospitality industry for five years. Before that she was a freelance sales specialist for three years.

