comscore Pandemic continues to hurt Hawaii public school students’ grades, attendance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Pandemic continues to hurt Hawaii public school students’ grades, attendance

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

Pandemic gaps in academic grades worsened slightly in multiple areas during the second quarter of the school year, while problems with learning and attendance persisted, according to new state Department of Education data. Read more

Previous Story
Mayor Rick Blangiardi to sign short-term rental bill, return to work after recovering from COVID-19

Scroll Up