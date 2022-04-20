comscore Senate accused of ‘punitive’ funding plan for University of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Senate accused of ‘punitive’ funding plan for University of Hawaii

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

The state Senate’s budget proposal to give the University of Hawaii a $275 million funding increase comes with strings attached, including a $100,000 pay cut for the UH West Oahu chancellor and eliminating the positions of communications director and director of the Office of Equal Employment. Read more

