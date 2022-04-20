After a benching at Long Beach, UH opposite hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias has elevated his game and earns national honors
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:41 a.m.
ANDREW LEE / APRIL 9
Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias (11) slams down a kill past UC Santa Barbara’s Brandon Hicks (10) and Patrick Paragas (18) during a NCAA Men’s Volleyball match on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 12
Dimitrios Mouchlias was on fire over the weekend at UC Irvine. The Hawaii opposite hit .486 with 44 kills, including a career-high 31 on Saturday. Monday he was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week. On Tuesday, he was named national player of the week.