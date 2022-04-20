Hawaii Grown: Claire Choi gets back in the swing after taking COVID-year off
SANTA CLARA ATHLETICS
Santa Clara’s Claire Choi, held the Bobcat Desert Classic trophy after going wire-to-wire to win by six shots. She finished with a three-round total of 2-under-par 214.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2018
Choi won two state golf titles while at Punahou. She broke into a smile after winning in 2018.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 9
Claire Choi won the individual title and helped Punahou capture the team crown in 2018 at the Fazio Course at Turtle Bay. She teed off on the 18th.
