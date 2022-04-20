comscore Jonah Velasco’s big hit keeps ‘Iolani’s season alive in ILH baseball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jonah Velasco’s big hit keeps ‘Iolani’s season alive in ILH baseball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Cadence Ueyama taged out Maryknoll’s Jacob Remily at second base during Tuesday’s ILH elimination game at Central Oahu Regional Park.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Raiders hurler Trent Ihle pitched against the Spartans.

Jonah Velasco belted a two-run triple in the fifth inning as ‘Iolani hung on for a 4-3 win over No. 7 Maryknoll on Tuesday, eliminating the Spartans from the ILH double-elimination tournament. Read more

