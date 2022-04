Scoreboard – April 20, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

OIA Division I Tournament: Leilehua at Kaiser; Castle at Campbell; Kapolei at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Aiea. Games at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division I Double-Elimination Tournament: ‘Iolani vs. Game 1 winner, at Ala Wai Field 2; Game 2 loser vs. Game 1 loser, location TBA. Games start at 4 p.m.

ILH Division II: possible playoff.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament—Kamehameha vs. Punahou, at Central Oahu Regional Park 1 Saint Louis vs. ‘Iolani, at TBA. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

OIA Division I Tournament: Leilehua/Kaiser winner at Mililani; Castle/Campbell winner at Kailua; Kapolei/Moanalua winner at Pearl City; Roosevelt/Aiea winner at Kalani. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II Tournament: Waialua at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Waianae. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA East Division I: Kalani at Castle; Roosevelt at Kailua; Kaiser at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West Division I: Kapolei at Waianae; Campbell at Pearl City; Mililani vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Radford; Kahuku at Kaimuki; Waialua at Nanakuli; Farrington vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Tournament quarterfinals—UC Irvine vs. UC San Diego, 4:30 p.m.; CSUN vs. UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m. matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Boys Division I tournament: Round 4—’Iolani vs. Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II tournament: Round 4—Le Jardin at Saint Louis; Damien vs. University Lab. Games start at 2 p.m.

Bulletin

Mid-Pacific Institute is looking for a Varsity head coach for its Girls Soccer program.

The head coach is responsible for developing players at all levels of the program (middle and high school). Other duties include developing a regular practice schedule, recruiting lower-level head and assistant coaches as needed, determining and implementing a consistent game strategy, and working with the athletic department to develop a complete program. The ideal candidate should have extensive experience as a positive and motivating head coach and must possess excellent communication skills and ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with school administrators, parents and students.

Interested candidates should submit an application through the Employment Opportunities page on the Mid-Pacific website: midpac.edu/about/employment/

Baseball

ILH varsity

‘Iolani 4, Maryknoll 3

WP—Trent Ihle. LP—Parker Grant.

Leading hitters: IOL—Bruin Agbayani 1-3, double, RBI, sac; Wada 1-3, run, walk; Velasco 1-3, triple, 2 RBIs; Miyasaki 1-3, SB. MS—Miura 3-3, 2 runs, SB, walk; Remily 3-4, RBI; Swartman 1-3, double, run, sac; Fujino 1-2, RBI, sac, SF; Grant 1-3.

Water polo

ILH Boys’ Varsity I Tournament

‘Iolani 13, Le Jardin 7

Goal Scorers: IOL—Jennifer Reiter 7, Kyra Lurito 4, Audrey Marie Dexter, Mayasol Camp.

LJA—Sarah Tarquin 3, Siena Settle 2, Alissa Sue-Ako, Lauren McConnell.

OIA Championships

Day 1—Quarterfinals

Kaiser 13, Leilehua 0

Goal Scorers: KAIS—Ashley Bethke 1, Emi Chrash 2, Kimie Ginoza 3, Keira Johnson 2,

Nikki Hunt 1, Kristen Johnson 1, Jaime Farah 3.

Roosevelt 13, Waipahu 2

Goal Scorers: ROO—Maya Uchimura 2, Alisa Lee 2, Jaeci Oba 2, Clara Lee 2, Carly Jimenez 1, Sierra Youth 1, Jessica Lau 1,

Malia Lauret 1, Maile Shiroma 1. WAIP—Hans Samonte 1, Flora Thompson 1.

Kahuku 21, Kapolei 1

Goal Scorers: KAH—Tuua Cravens 3, Wetekia Tagatauli 1, Logan Harris 1, Maya Maki 8, Wells Anderson 3, Aika Dougherty 3,

Sariyah Milosky 2. KAP—Genevive Galindo 1.

Mililani 8, Kalaheo 13

Goal Scorers: MIL—Sydnee Nakamura 1, Morgan Russell 2, Leila Maynard 5. KALH—Mia Campora 4, Kristen Tanaka 3,

Tehani Kong 2, Paige Heiken 4.

Volleyball

ILH

Boys’ Varsity I

Hawaii Baptist def. Mid-Pacific 25-10, 25-16, 25-15

‘Iolani def. Maryknoll 25-16, 25-14, 26-24

Boys’ Varsity II

Damien def. Hanalani 19-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

University Lab defeats Hawaiian Missions 25-14, 25-23, 25-10

BIIf

Boys’ Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Honokaa 25-17, 25-10, 27-25

Softball

ILH

Varsity

Moanalua 13, Castle 2

WP—E. Kameoka. LP—C. Kuma Kalaleiwa.

Leading hitters: CAS—K. Paris 1 hit, 1 RBI; T. Takekawa 1 hit, 1 run. MOA—K. Pasion 3 hits, 3 RBIs; E. Tome 2 hits, 1 run, 2 RBIs; T. Villarmia 1 hit, 2 RBIs; T. Kimura 2 hits, 1 run, 1 RBI; K. Miyoshi 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI; H. Jackson 1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI.

Also: Mililani 3, Campbell 1

OIA

Varsity

Kalani 19, Kailua 0 (5 inn.)

WP—Christen Horita. LP—Antolin Ashley.

Leading hitters: KALN—Shyloh Morgan 2 hits, 1 run, 4 RBIs; Ashlyn Sera 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Madixx Muramoto 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Maddi Hatanaka 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Jayslin Simpliciano 2 hits, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Christen Horita 3 hits, 1 run; Haley Ching 2 hits, 2 runs.

GOLF

PacWest men’s championship

Tuesday

At Litchefield Park, Ariz.

Round 2

Team Rankings

1. Hawaii Pacific 295-299–594

2. Dominican (CA) 299-299–598

3. Holy Names 303-298–601

4. Hawaii Hilo 293-311–604

5. Academy of Art 301-308–609

6. Chaminade 309-309–618

Individual Rankings

1. Keita Okada Hawaii Pacific 69-71–140

2. Edvin Backstrom Holy Names 73-72–145

3. Matt Fry Dominican (CA) 72-74–146

T4. Andrew Otani Hawaii Hilo 75-72–147

T4. Ryan Torres Hawaii Pacific 71-76–147

T6. Josh Morris Dominican (CA) 79-69–148

T6. Matthew Watkins Academy of Art 71-77–148

T8. Dustin Franko Hawaii Hilo 73-76–149

T8. Christian Schrodt Dominican (CA) 72-77–149

T8. Ryan Shields Vega Chaminade 69-80–149

T11. Jack DeBenedetti Academy of Art 75-75–150

T11. Luke Dugger Holy Names 76-74–150

T13. Blas Ayesa Holy Names 77-75–152

T13. Keith Ng Hawaii Hilo 69-83–152

15. Kelii Dudoit Hawaii Pacific 78-75–153

T16. Armanjot Bajwa Holy Names 77-77–154

T16. Ray Kim Hawaii Pacific 77-77–154

T18. Benjamin Gould Dominican (CA) 76-79–155

T18. Aniceto Mandanas Holy Names 78-77–155

PacWest women’s championship

Tuesday

At Litchefield Park, Ariz.

Round 2

Team Rankings

1. Dominican (CA) 313-305–618

2. Biola 308-311–619

3. Holy Names 315-306–621

4. Academy of Art 313-321–634

5. Hawaii Hilo 317-325–642

6. Hawaii Pacific 332-313–645

7. Point Loma 317-331–648

Individual Rankings

1. Claire Shubin Dominican (CA) 74-74–148

2. Anahi Servin Academy of Art 75-74–149

T3. Angelica Antonio Dominican (CA) 75-75–150

T3. Lily Landt Hawaii Pacific 80-70–150

T3. Regina Parra Holy Names 75-75–150

T6. Sami Penor Biola University 75-78–153

T6. Kaelyn Uchida Hawaii – Hilo 77-76–153

8. Brady Turnquist Biola University 76-78–154

9. Ebba Wernered Holy Names 75-80–155

T10. Rachel Shaw Biola University 78-78–156

T10. Kellie Yamane Hawaii Pacific 80-76–156

T10. Sofia Young Holy Names 83-73–156

13. Lauren Lee Biola University 80-77–157

14. Raquel Prado Point Loma 76-82–158

T15. Lauren Parayno Dominican (CA) 84-75–159

T15. Jae Eun Park Academy of Art 77-82–159

17. Lavinia Romito Holy Names 82-78–160

T18. Plern Rattanaprakarn Academy of Art 79-82–161

T18. Alissa Salazar Dominican (CA) 80-81–161