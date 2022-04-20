Sports | TV Radio Telelvision and radio – April 20, 2022 Today Updated 10:12 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 9 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Braves at Dodgers 9 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Reds at Padres 10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Angels at Astros 12:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND Game 2: Nets at Celtics 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Game 3: 76ers at Raptors 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Game 2: Bulls at Bucks 3:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 GOLF PGA Professional Championship 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: NHL Stars at Oilers 2:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* lacrosse: college women Pennsylvania at Princeton 11 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Mixed Martial Arts: PFL PFL 1: Featherweights and Lightweights 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Rugby: NRL Sharks vs. Sea Eagles 11:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Soccer French: Stade de Reims vs. Lille 6:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA DFB-Pokal: RB Leipzig vs. Union Berlin 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 French: Angers vs. Paris Saint-Germain 8:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Fiorentina 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 English: Chelsea vs. Arsenal 11:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Copa do Brasil: Atl. MG vs. Brasiliense 11:50 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Mexican: América vs. León 3:55 p.m. UNIP NA/35 NA Mexican: Monterrey vs. Atlas 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Softball: COLLEGE Wisconsin at Minnesota (Game 1) 11 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* East Carolina at NC State 11 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA Virginia Tech at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Connecticut at Boston College 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA Wisconsin at Minnesota (Game 2) 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Tennis Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart, Istanbul midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* Thursday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASEBALL: college Mississippi State at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Missouri at LSU 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND Game 3: Grizzlies at Timberwolves 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Game 3: Mavericks at Jazz 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Game 3: Warriors at Nuggets 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Football: COLLEGE Illinois Orange and Blue Spring Game 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* GOLF DP World Tour: ISPS Handa Championship 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans 9:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 LPGA: DIO Implant LA Open 12:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Hockey: nhl Maple Leafs at Lightning 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Blackhawks at Kings 4:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* lacrosse: COLLEGe men North Carolina at Notre Dame noon ACC NA/251* NA lacrosse: COLLEGe women Duke at North Carolina 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA Rugby: nrl Sharks vs. Sea Eagles (cont.) midnight FSP NA/231* NA Broncos vs. Bulldogs 11:53 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Soccer English: Burnley vs. Southampton 11:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Softball: college Clemson at Florida State 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Tennis Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart, Istanbul midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* Volleyball: college men, big west tournament UC Irvine vs. UC San Diego 4:30 p.m. SPCSP 12 NA CSUN vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. SPCSP 12 NA Water polo: college women, big west tournament UC San Diego vs. UC Davis 10 a.m. SPCSP 12 NA CSUN vs. UC Irvine 11:45 a.m. SPCSP 12 NA UC Santa Barbara vs. Long Beach State 1:30 p.m. SPCSP 12 NA RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Braves at Dodgers 9 a.m. 990-AM MLB: Angels at Astros 12:30 p.m. 760-AM/95.1-FM MLB: Yankees at Tigers 12:40 p.m. 1500-AM NBA Playoffs: Nets at Celtics 1 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM Thursday TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Mets 7 a.m. 1500-AM NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies at Timberwolves 1:30 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story After a benching at Long Beach, UH opposite hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias has elevated his game and earns national honors Next Story Scoreboard - April 20, 2022