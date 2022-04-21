comscore Column: Strategy against cyberattacks underway to keep isles secure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Strategy against cyberattacks underway to keep isles secure

  • By Frank J. Pace
  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.
  • <em>Frank J. Pace is administrator of the Hawaii Office of Homeland Security, state of Hawaii Department of Defense.</em>

    Frank J. Pace is administrator of the Hawaii Office of Homeland Security, state of Hawaii Department of Defense.

In January 2022, a volcanic eruption severed the single undersea cable to Tonga, cutting off all communications for five days. Phone contact was initially restored via satellite, but internet service took five weeks to be restored. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Craft a holistic Ala Wai solution

Scroll Up