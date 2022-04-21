Column: Strategy against cyberattacks underway to keep isles secure

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In January 2022, a volcanic eruption severed the single undersea cable to Tonga, cutting off all communications for five days. Phone contact was initially restored via satellite, but internet service took five weeks to be restored.

Aside from this historic incident, damage is not uncommon, with an estimated 100-150 cables severed every year, the vast majority due to physical impacts from fishing equipment. Most nations are connected by scores of undersea cables, a contingency allowing data to be rerouted without disruption.

Three trends are increasing the risks to undersea cables’ security and resilience:

>> First, potential for emerging threats due to foreign governments’ influence on internet infrastructure (to route data more favorably, gain better control of internet chokepoints and potentially gain espionage advantage).

>> Second, increased use of network management systems by undersea cable operators to centralize control over components (increasing potential cyber infiltration points).

>> Third, explosive growth of cloud computing increasing volume and sensitivity of data crossing these cables — and potentially increasing organizational and individual vulnerability.

Hawaii, unlike Tonga, hosts landings for multiple cables, not just one. It also hosts multiple landing sites for inter- island cables. Ample connectivity pathways can lessen impacts if they allow for alternate routing.

Hawaii, however, is also incredibly reliant on digital services; any loss of connectivity is potentially catastrophic and could cause significant economic disruption. In 2010, when there were fewer rerouting options, tens of thousands of customers across Hawaii went without internet, cable and phone service for up to 14 hours after an undersea cable was cut. By one estimate, interruptions of underwater cables can have a financial impact excess of $1.5 million per hour.

Additionally, the state hosts U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters, along with other military infrastructure. As such, sabotaged cables could pose a threat to U.S. national security. Hawaii is the hub for Trans-Pacific undersea cables for countries across the Asia-Pacific region, making potential impacts global in nature.

Increased connectivity of people and devices to the internet and to each other has created an ever-expanding attack surface that extends throughout the world and into almost every home. As a result, cyberspace has become the most active global threat domain and the most dynamic threat to the nation and to Hawaii.

Adversaries and criminals use sophisticated and malicious tactics to undermine critical infrastructure, steal intellectual property and innovation, engage in espionage, and threaten our democratic institutions. In 2021, cybercrimes cost Hawaii more than $17 million.

Moreover, the interconnectivity of critical infrastructure systems raises the possibility of cyberattacks that cause devastating effects, threatening our security, economic prosperity, and public health and safety. Most concerning is an adversary’s targeting of critical infrastructure to collect information, and to gain access to industrial control systems in numerous critical infrastructure sectors. Meanwhile, the heightened threat from physical terrorism and violent crime remains, increasingly local and often aimed at places where crowds gather.

Several concrete activities are underway in Hawaii, through our Office of Homeland Security. One foundational effort has been the development of the Hawaii Homeland Security Strategy. A primary goal in the strategy is development of core statewide programs, three of which are: Critical Infrastructure; Cybersecurity; and Emerging Threats.

The development of the Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Program is focused on critical infrastructure mapping and prioritization, vulnerability assessments, mitigation strategies and strategic communication.

Under the Cybersecurity Program, the office assisted in developing the State Enterprise Technology Service’s Cyber Incident Response Plan and completed the State’s Cyber Disruption Response Plan and its capstone exercise. Additionally, the office is preparing its application for the newly established State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program to assist development of the statewide Cybersecurity Program.

Finally, the office is actively collaborating with our federal partners to establish the Emerging Threats Program, with initial focus on understanding priority information requirements on: Mis-, Dis-, and Mal-Information; Supply Chain Security; and Foreign Influence Operations.

Through all these activities, the Office of Homeland Security is prioritizing effective collaboration with its federal, state, local, and private sector partners. Collectively, the efforts of the many organizations and professionals will prevent impacts where possible, better protect the residents of and critical infrastructure within Hawaii, and better prepare us to respond and recover from any threat that we may face.