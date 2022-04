Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Host Group, parent company of Hawaiian Host, Mauna Loa and KOHO, announced that Shannon Castellanos has joined its executive leadership team as chief financial officer. Castellanos has over 20 years of accounting experience in the consumer packaged goods and retail industry. Prior to joining HHG, she spent 14 years working for the Wonderful Co., a privately held $5 billion company committed to high-quality healthy brands including Fiji Water. Castellanos was vice president of accounting and finance at Wonderful.

