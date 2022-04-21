Cindy Luis: Former Olympian Bryan Clay focuses on daily fitness

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Olympics has a special name when it comes to multi- tasking: Decathlon. Ten disciplines where someone doesn’t have to be the world’s best at any particular one but one must be elite-level in all.

As Aristotle is attributed to writing, the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

The Greek philosopher was discussing metaphysics. He could have easily been discussing someone born 2,302 years after his death in 322 B.C.

Bryan Clay.

I think of Clay every time I drive past Rev. Benjamin Parker Elementary School or Castle High School. Both proudly displayed “Congratulations Bryan” on their respective billboards after, arguably, their most famous alumnus won the decathlon at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the title of “World’s Greatest Athlete” bestowed upon him along with the gold medal and laurel crown (or haku lei).

The memory jog came last week when there was the Bryan Clay Invitational at Clay’s alma mater Azusa Pacific.

We needed to chat.

Busy with putting in a swim spa pad at his home outside of Seattle, Clay discussed what has become his personal decathlon (which he lists in order on Twitter/Instagram:. Husband. Dad. Christian. Decathlete. Olympic medalist (gold 2008, silver 2004), world champion (2005), philanthropist, motivational speaker, entrepreneur.

But that’s not to say there isn’t more than 10 “irons in the fire,” he said.

The latest is his “Eat The Frog.” The “World’s First 24-7 boutiques studio” fitness franchise currently had 35 locations in the U.S. and Canada with a unique investment potential that will soon be launched.

“I’ve ventured into the entrepreneurial world,” Clay said. “It’s a lot of learning. And I enjoy that.

“It’s similar to what I did while training (for world decathlon competition). Every day, you go out and train to be the most excellent version of yourself. It’s constant learning.”

The biggest lesson learned?

“Fitness is hard work,” the 42-year-old said. “Fitness was my job. I got paid to do that. I had the best trainers, the best coaches, the best equipment.

“Then I turned into an everyday dad and ‘oh, crap, everyday fitness is really, really hard. Your attention and effort is needed. You can’t expect to work out once a week and expect results.”

Clay said that when he was training to become an international-level athlete, “Fitness wasn’t part of my life when I was training, it was my lifestyle,” he said. “Style is what you do, it’s like what your style is in what clothes you wear.

“With (Eat The Frog) we want to create a lifestyle fitness, a 24-7 access where we look at the individual but within a community. We want to bring fitness to the everyday person. I guarantee people will see results in eight weeks.

“We don’t want to lose the fun, working out with community, but you will get individual attention.”

Clay said he is trying to become a different lifestyle brand.

“Break down the four walls of the studio, “ he said. “As any small business owner will tell you the pandemic has been an absolute challenge.

“But I don’t look at it as anything differently from an injury or setback. With great hardships there are lessons to be learned.”

After retiring from competition, Clay continued to look for the “What Next.” He knew he wanted to remain involved in athletics and “take my gold medal and create something bigger,” he said. “I realized I was an entrepreneur at heart.

“I had the knowledge so I called the only person in my Rolodex (Joe Culver) I knew I could trust with my vision, give me honest feedback without stealing my idea.”

Clay and Culver co-founded “Eat The Frog Fitness,” an homage to the Navy SEAL and the “attack life’s challenges,” he said. “You do what it takes.”

When discussing a name for the business, Culver brought up that SEALS were called Frogmen, which led them to the quote from Mark Twain: “Eat a live frog first thing in the morning and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day.”

Can you say, “Go for it!”

And so Clay has. It’s a very different but contemporary business model, with investor opportunities through refunder.com (not yet active but inquiries welcome at /wefunder.com/eat.the.frog.fitness?app=1)

Although there’s still name recognition some 14 years later, Clay knows there is much work to be put in. He said he learned that from his maternal grandfather Tsumoru “Jiji” Ishimoto.

Clay — one of his middle names is Tsumoru — identifies more with his Japanese ancestry than that of his African-American father. Born in Texas, he was raised in Kaneohe and “as it’s in the culture, especially me as the oldest grandson,” he said.

“It’s about taking care of the family. I don’t think I recognized the work ethic my grandfather was teaching, his attending to detail his drive to make sure I understood the concept of perfection. It groomed me.

“And the only reason I am where I am is because I was taught to embrace failure and learn from it.”

It’s been an interesting parental experience for Clay, who often comes to his son’s high school track practices. The 17-year-old is dabbling in track and Clay said he has helped with throws.

“Often I don’t think they know who I am,” said Clay, married to APU classmate Sarah Smith for 18 years and have two younger daughters. “But then they look me up and are impressed.

“It’s my kids who aren’t impressed and that’s what I like. They say, ‘he’s just my dad.’ And it shouldn’t be any other way.”

Asked about the current state of the Olympics and “I wish people would pay attention to who the person is and who we should be pushing as role models,” he said. “It seems the only thing we care about is who made the most money, the most titles. I wish that sponsors and people looked at who you are instead of what you’ve done last.

“As for the decathlon, I think it’s the greatest test ever designed to determine the best overall athlete. For anyone who disagrees, give me a call. I’ll get you an entry into next year’s (Bryan Clay Invitational),” he said. “When people say decathletes aren’t good enough (to qualify in the other disciplines), I tell them, we’re the only ones who are good enough to do all of them.”

And Clay did. The 2004 Athens silver medalist also won the 2005 world championship. He battled injuries to end up on the top spot of the 2008 podium, His victory margin of 240 points the largest since 1972.

Clay says he doesn’t get back to Hawaii enough.

“It will always be home,” he said.

———

Reach Cindy Luis at cindy3luis@gmail.com