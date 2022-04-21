Hawaii Beat | Sports HPU gets first Pac-West title By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:20 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Pacific men’s golf team won its first Pacific West Conference Championship by winning a 10-man team playoff against UH-Hilo after the two teams tied after three rounds at the Wigwam Resort’s Gold Course in Litchfield Park, Ariz., on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Pacific men’s golf team won its first Pacific West Conference Championship by winning a 10-man team playoff against UH-Hilo after the two teams tied after three rounds at the Wigwam Resort’s Gold Course in Litchfield Park, Ariz., on Wednesday. Andrew Otani birdied the first hole to start the playoff for the Vulcans but Keita Okada, Ryan Torres, and Keli‘i Kamelamela-Dudoit responded with birdies for the Sharks for a 19-17 victory. Sharks sopohomore Okada defended his individual championship by winning by four strokes, shooting 2-under 214. UH-Hilo defeats Concordia in women’s tennis The UH-Hilo women’s tennis team defeated Concordia University Irvine 4-1 at the Pacific West Championships in Surprise, Ariz., on Wednesday. Vulcans doubles partners Hikari Osaki and Akari Ichikawa started off the match with a 7-5 win over Tifanny Carrillo and Maya Arksey to help lift their team to the quarterfinals. The Vulcans face top-seeded Hawaii Pacific today. UH-Hilo players take honors in men’s tennis Three UH-Hilo men’s tennis players were named to Pacific West Conference honors. Martin Soukal made first team All-PacWest with a 12-2 record and is ranked No. 7 in the nation. Alessio Demichelis received second team honors while Luca Matheiowetz was placed on the third team. Previous Story After a benching at Long Beach, UH opposite hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias has elevated his game and earns national honors Next Story Television and radio - April 21, 2022