HPU gets first Pac-West title

The Hawaii Pacific men’s golf team won its first Pacific West Conference Championship by winning a 10-man team playoff against UH-Hilo after the two teams tied after three rounds at the Wigwam Resort’s Gold Course in Litchfield Park, Ariz., on Wednesday.

Andrew Otani birdied the first hole to start the playoff for the Vulcans but Keita Okada, Ryan Torres, and Keli‘i Kamelamela-Dudoit responded with birdies for the Sharks for a 19-17 victory.

Sharks sopohomore Okada defended his individual championship by winning by four strokes, shooting 2-under 214.

UH-Hilo defeats Concordia in women’s tennis

The UH-Hilo women’s tennis team defeated Concordia University Irvine 4-1 at the Pacific West Championships in Surprise, Ariz., on Wednesday.

Vulcans doubles partners Hikari Osaki and Akari Ichikawa started off the match with a 7-5 win over Tifanny Carrillo and Maya Arksey to help lift their team to the quarterfinals.

The Vulcans face top-seeded Hawaii Pacific today.

UH-Hilo players take honors in men’s tennis

Three UH-Hilo men’s tennis players were named to Pacific West Conference honors.

Martin Soukal made first team All-PacWest with a 12-2 record and is ranked No. 7 in the nation.

Alessio Demichelis received second team honors while Luca Matheiowetz was placed on the third team.