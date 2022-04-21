Scoreboard – April 21, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament—Kamehameha vs. Punahou, at Central Oahu Regional Park 1 Saint Louis vs. ‘Iolani, at Ala Wai. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

OIA Division I Tournament: Kaiser at Mililani; Campbell at Kailua; Moanalua at Pearl City; Aiea at Kalani. Games start at

3 p.m.

OIA Division II Tournament: Waialua at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Waianae. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA East Division I: Kalani at Castle; Roosevelt at Kailua; Kaiser at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West Division I: Kapolei at Waianae; Campbell at Pearl City; Mililani vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary Field. Games start at

3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Radford; Kahuku at Kaimuki; Waialua at Nanakuli; Farrington vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Tournament quarterfinals—UC Irvine vs. UC San Diego, 4:30 p.m.; CSUN vs. UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m. matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Boys Division I tournament: Round 4—’Iolani vs. Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II tournament: Round 4—Le Jardin at Saint Louis; Damien vs. University Lab. Games start at 2 p.m.

WATER POLO

OIA Girls Championship: Fifth place, Mililani vs. Kapolei, 4:30 p.m.; third place, Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 6 p.m.; championship, Kaiser vs. Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

OIA Tournament: Consolation—Moanalua/Pearl City loser vs. Aiea/Kalani loser, at higher seed; Kaiser/Mililani loser vs. Campbell/Kailua loser, at higher seed, games begin at 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals—Moanalua/Pearl City winner vs.Aiea/Kalani winner, 4 p.m.; Kaiser/Mililani winner vs. Campbell/Kailua winner,

7 p.m.; games at Hans L’Orange Field.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH, Division I Double-Elimination Tournament: ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll, at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Kamehameha, games at 4 p.m.

ILH, Division II Double-Elimination Tournament: Damien vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m., at Ala Wai Field.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Tournament semifinals—UC San Diego/UC Irvine winner vs. Long Beach State, 4:30 p.m.; UC Santa Barbara/CS Northridge winner vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Bulletin

COACHING

Mid-Pacific Institute: Seeking varsity head coach for its girls soccer program.

The head coach is responsible for developing players at all levels of the program (middle and high school). Interested candidates should submit an application through the Employment Opportunities page on the Mid-Pacific website: midpac.edu/about/employment/

Water Polo

OIA Championship

Wednesday

Varsity girls

Semifinals

Kaiser 18, Kalaheo 3

Goal scorers— Kais: Keira Johnson 4, Kimie Ginoza 3, Kristen Johnson 3, Jaime Farah 3, Emi Chrash 2, Ashley Bethke, Kaya Ketter, Ashley Kaisho. Kalh: Skyla Jergovic, Kristen Tanaka, Paige Heiken.

Roosevelt 11, Kahuku 7

Goal scorers—Roos: Maya Uchimura 4, Clara Lee 4, Kawai Hedges 2, Kaya Uchimura. Kah: Tuua Cravens 4, Wells Anderson, Aika Dougherty, Sariyah Milosky.

Consolation

Mililani 15, Leilehua 7

Goal scorers—Lei: Taylor Smith 4, Rozlynn Sanchez 3. Mil: Kiley Kauai 4, Sydnee Nakamura 3, Morgan Russell 3, Leila Maynard 2, Sara Delos Santos, Sydney Yamamoto, Kaidence Samsel.

Kapolei 9, Waipahu 0

Goal scorers—Kapo: Kayla Nadig 3, Kaya Gabriel-Mederios, Nawab Pascual, Shaila Galmiche, Kailani Laforteza, Genevive Galindo, Tatum Pascua.

TENNIS

ILH tournament

Girls quarterfinal singles

Elise Wong (Punahou) def. Cameron Roehm (Kamehameha Schools Kapalama) 6-0, 6-2

Margaret Hoe (Mid Pacific) def. Logan Tom (Punahou) 2-6, 6-1, (11)

Asiya Sharipova (‘Iolani) def. Kaitlyn Canubida (Maryknoll) 6-0, 6-1

Kylie Canubida (Mid Pacific) def. Katelyn Corpuz (Punahou) 6-0, 6-0

Girls quarterfinal doubles

Harley Wolters/Leyanne Hirota (Punahou) def. Maya Jusuf/Miwa Ozawa (‘Iolani) 6-2, 6-2

Jariahlyn Rhoades/Sophia Woofter (Punahou) def. Skye Yonehara/Amanda Sato (Hawaii Baptist) 6-2, 6-2

Cassidy Kawashima/Kacy Kaneshige (Punahou) def. Madison Adams/Denise Takenaka (Mid Pacific) 7-6 (4), 7-5

Julia Visaya/Karli Vo (‘Iolani) def. Rose Matsunaga/Mia Yamaguchi (Mid Pacific) 6-0, 6-1

Girl semifinal singles

Elise Wong (Punahou) def. Margaret Hoe (Mid Pacific) 6-1, 6-2

Kylie Canubida (Mid Pacific) def. Asiya Sharipova (‘Iolani) 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4)

Girls semifinal doubles

Harley Wolters/Leyanne Hirota (Punahou) def. Jariahlyn Rhoades/Sophia Woofter (Punahou) 6-1, 6-4

Julia Visaya/Karli Vo (‘Iolani) def. Cassidy Kawashima/Kacy Kaneshige (Punahou) 6-1, 6-1

Boys quarterfinal singles

Payton Jim On (Punahou) def. Kai Alston (Island Pacific Academy) 6-0, 6-0

Carter Beppu (‘Iolani) def. Kekoa (Koa) Brown (Le Jardin Academy) 6-0, 6-0

Gervase Ngo (‘Iolani) def. Jake Duffy (Mid Pacific) 6-1, 6-1

Brandon Ramos (Punahou) def. Julian Ibarra (Mid Pacific) 6-0, 6-0

Boy quarterfinal doubles

Spencer Yamamoto/Glen Ngo (‘Iolani) def. Cody Yeung/Justin Do (Hawaii Baptist) 6-1, 6-1

Cole Kurata/Conner Kurata (Punahou) def. Sid Srinivasan/Ryan Watanabe (‘Iolani) 6-1, 6-0

Alex Kinoshita/Aidan Baracao (Punahou) def. Haven Hepton/Braden Oshiro (Mid Pacific) 6-2, 7-5

Tsubasa Okada/Tanner Ige (Punahou) def. Logyn Okuda/Alex Lee (‘Iolani) 6-1, 6-1

Boys semifinal singles

Payton Jim On (Punahou) def. [5] Carter Beppu (‘Iolani) 6-0, 6-0

Brandon Ramos (Punahou) def. Gervase Ngo (Iolani) 6-0, 6-2

Boys semifinal doubles

Cole Kurata/Conner Kurata (Punahou) def. [1] Spencer Yamamoto/Glen Ngo (‘Iolani) 6-1, 6-4

Tsubasa Okada/Tanner Ige (Punahou) def. [3] Alex Kinoshita/Aidan Baracao (Punahou) 6-4, 6-2

BASEBALL

OIA Playoffs

Wednesday

Kaiser 9, Leilehua 8

Campbell 4, Castle 1

Moanalua 7, Kapolei 4

Aiea 4, Roosevelt 2

BIIF

Kamehameha-Hawaii 11, Pahoa 0

W–Salvatore Martino. L–Tripp Kahscn.

Leading hitters—KSH: Dylan Hanson 2-4, 2 2bs, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Keahi Hisashima 2-3, 2b, RBI, run; Dominic Christensen 2b, RBI.

MIL

Kamehameha-Maui 3, Lahainaluna 2

W—Jyan Kahahane. L—Vincent Iwamura.

Leading hitters—Lah: Lyrik Kahula 2b; Tony Felice 2-3, 2 runs; Iwamura 3-3. KSM: Ziah Chang 2-4, 2b, run.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity Girls Division I

‘Iolani 8, Punahou 5

W—Capello. L—Paige Brunn.

Leading hitters—Pun: Shonty Passi 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs, run; Mia Hashimoto 3-3, 2b, RBI, run; Makanalei Lapera 2b. Iol: Tilton 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Acosta 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Tsue 2-2, 2b, run.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity Boys Division I

Punahou def. Kamehameha 25-16, 25-20, 25-15

BIIF

Konawaena def. Christian Liberty 25-8, 25-15, 25-14