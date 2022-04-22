Column: Earth Day: Invest now in Hawaii’s future

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii is home to some of the most unique plants, animals, fish and corals on the planet. From honeycreepers’ bright songs in the forest to the vibrant colors of life on our reefs, the biological richness of Hawaii is unmatched. As we celebrate Earth Day, we acknowledge the critical role the natural world plays in our way of life, our economy and our culture — and the many threats it faces, from invasive species to climate change.

Hawaii is feeling the impacts of a changing climate in the form of more frequent and severe storms, less total rainfall, higher temperatures, coral bleaching, and sea level rise and larger waves that threaten coastal areas. In 2021 polling conducted by New Bridge Strategy, Hawaii voters ranked restoring coral reefs and forests nearly as high as health care and affordable housing. A 2022 survey from FM3 confirmed that voters care deeply about nature: 96% believe it is their responsibility to protect Hawaii’s ocean and cultural legacy for future generations, and 91% believe that Hawaii should increase its investment in protecting land, water and wildlife.

Preserving our native forests benefits people on many fronts. Forests not only provide Hawaii’s sole source of fresh water and a direct connection to Hawaiian culture, they also are critical to lessening climate impacts because trees absorb carbon dioxide, removing it from the atmosphere. TNC’s Kona Hema Preserve on Hawaii island protects part of an ancient koa-ohia forest that spans more than 100,000 acres and is home to rare species such as the endangered opeapea (Hawaiian hoary bat), one of only two mammals native to Hawaii. Fencing and effective management protect rare flora and fauna from damage caused by introduced hoofed animals, helping to ensure a healthy watershed and providing fresh water and erosion control for South Kona’s population of 25,000 people.

Hawaii’s once-fertile reefs and well-managed fisheries helped sustain a self-sufficient population for a thousand years. Over the past century, impacts from overfishing, land-based pollution and invasive species have contributed to a 60% decline in live coral cover on some reefs and a 90% decline in some of our most commercially important reef fish species. Our work with more than 50 coastal communities and many other partners over the past 20 years has focused on improving reef health and nearshore fisheries. Enhancing reef resilience is vital for protection of our coasts, culture, economy and livelihoods, and will help us adapt to an uncertain climate future.

The Nature Conservancy and partners have been working for years to preserve and restore our islands’ natural areas. Informed by science and guided by Native Hawaiian values and practices, we use a collaborative approach to help ensure a healthy environment and resilient communities across the state. We also apply innovative, nature-based solutions to reduce the impacts of climate change. The most recent assessment report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change emphasized the need to invest in natural climate solutions to accelerate the global transition toward net-zero emissions.

Recognizing the value of protecting the nature that sustains us, Hawaii’s congressional delegation recently secured funds for multiple projects and organizations to boost the resilience of our native forests, coral reefs, coasts and communities. This support includes fencing at Kona Hema and coral restoration on Hawaii island, wetland restoration and food security on Oahu, and community-based coastal management across the islands.

We are so thankful for the support of our delegates and their willingness to invest in Hawaii’s future. While these funds will bolster work already being done to protect our watersheds, coasts and native species, these efforts are only part of the solution. Hawaii will continue to face significant threats to people and nature in the coming years.

We know the people of Hawaii cherish these lands and waters on which all life depends. As we celebrate Earth Day, we ask that you take action, big or small, to support our collective future. If you don’t know where to start, watch our “Let’s Talk Climate” video and get a conversation started. By working together, we can maximize nature’s resilience and preserve Hawaii’s rich biological tapestry for many Earth Days to come.