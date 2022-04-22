comscore Off the News: High-profile siblings in crime | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: High-profile siblings in crime

It took a jury just one day to find Hawaii island doctor Rudolph B. Puana guilty of writing oxycodone (opioid painkiller) prescriptions for friends, to be sold or traded for cocaine. Read more

