Central Pacific Bank's parent company reports rise in net income | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Central Pacific Bank’s parent company reports rise in net income

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. reported net income of $19.4 million, or 70 cents a share, for the quarter ending March 31, compared with $18 million, or 64 cents a share, in the same period last year. Read more

