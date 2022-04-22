comscore Council Budget Committee advances new tax classification for short-term rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council Budget Committee advances new tax classification for short-term rentals

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council Budget Committee has given initial approval to a measure that would adjust the property tax rate for legal short-term rentals, which in its current form could mean relief for some owners and a hike for others. Read more

