comscore Former Hawaii man pleads guilty to fundraising fraud | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Hawaii man pleads guilty to fundraising fraud

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2014 U.S. Air Force veteran and Iraq War double amputee Brian Kolfage, center, co-founder of the “We Build the Wall” project aimed at raising money for a border wall, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in a case that once included former President Donald Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon. Kolfage is pictured at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum’s “Salute to Service” tribute honoring U.S. veterans in New York.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2014

    U.S. Air Force veteran and Iraq War double amputee Brian Kolfage, center, co-founder of the “We Build the Wall” project aimed at raising money for a border wall, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in a case that once included former President Donald Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon. Kolfage is pictured at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum’s “Salute to Service” tribute honoring U.S. veterans in New York.

A Kaimuki High School graduate and Air Force veteran who lost both legs in a mortar attack in Iraq pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role in defrauding donors to the “We Build the Wall” fundraising campaign he co-founded with former President Donald Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon. Read more

Previous Story
Rep. Kai Kahele among top users of controversial proxy voting

Scroll Up