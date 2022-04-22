comscore House to consider whether Har should detail terms of license revocation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
House to consider whether Har should detail terms of license revocation

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
A special House committee investigating state Rep. Sharon Har’s actions leading to her 2021 drunken driving arrest — and subsequent acquittal — voted Thursday to require that she explain in writing to House Speaker Scott Saiki the terms of her two-year license revocation and what she needs to do to get it back if she’s reelected to her Kapolei-Makakilo House seat this year. Read more

